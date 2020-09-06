'We will not wait very long': CrossFit owner in Des Moines wants CEO to step down

After a tweet called racism a "public health issue," CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman responded, saying "It's FLOYD-19."

DES MOINES, Iowa — Many CrossFit gyms are cutting ties with the company after CEO Greg Glassman's racially-insensitive tweets following the death of George Floyd.

After a tweet called racism a "public health issue," Glassman responded, saying It's FLOYD-19."

In another tweet, he said: "Your failed model quarantined us and now you're going to model a solution to racism?"

Several gyms around the country have cut ties with CrossFit, and Reebok severed ties with the company.

Abi Reiland, owner of CrossFit 8035 in downtown Des Moines, says immediate action needs to be taken.

"We are waiting for the CEO of CrossFit to step down," Reiland said. "We will not wait very long. We expect swift and significant change, and if it doesn't happen, we will de-affiliate. What's happening now is not acceptable to any of us."