Iowa DCI investigating after Adair County deputy shot suspect during pursuit

The man shot was treated for his injuries and then charged with multiple felonies.

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating after an Adair County deputy shot a man Wednesday night.

The DPS said a chase began after a Stuart officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. The vehicle failed to stop and several other agencies including the Greenfield Police Department, Guthrie County Sheriff's Office and Adair County Sheriff's Office assisted in the pursuit.

The suspect, identified as Charles Bradshaw of Jefferson, eventually turned around in the road on Jordan Avenue near 130th Street and a Stuart police officer "was unable to stop and struck the suspect's vehicle." The DPS said Bradshaw's vehicle then hit a Guthrie police vehicle and came to a stop.

"During this series of events an Adair County Deputy heard a gunshot from the suspect vehicle," DPS said. "The Deputy exited his patrol car just as the suspect’s vehicle became disabled and observed the driver to be in possession of a handgun. The Adair County Deputy did fire his service weapon and struck the suspect in both arms causing non-life threatening injuries."

Bradshaw was taken into custody and a handgun was recovered from the vehicle he was driving. He was taken to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines and treated for his injuries before being taken to Adair County Jail. He faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm and felony eluding in addition to several traffic violations.

The deputy who shot the gun has been placed on administrative leave under standard procedures. DPS said his name will not be released until the DCI interviews him.