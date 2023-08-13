Pleasant Hill police officer shoots and kills armed man; Iowa DCI and Pleasant Hill police investigating

Pleasant Hill police responded to reports of a man "discharging a weapon" in the 400 block of Pleasant Circle, according to a press release.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Pleasant Hill Police Department are investigating after an officer shot and killed an armed man Saturday afternoon.

Pleasant Hill police responded to reports of a man "discharging a weapon" in the 400 block of Pleasant Circle around 1 p.m., according to a press release.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 25-year-old Bradley Van Heeswyk of Des Moines, who was armed and discharging his weapon.

Officers began to engage with Van Heeswyk, at which point Pleasant Hill Officer Steven Burroughs shot him, therefore "stopping the threat", the press release states.

Officers immediately began initiating lifesaving techniques on the Van Heeswyk.

From there, Van Heeswyk was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police say there is no further threat to the public. No officers or members of the public were injured.

Burroughs is now on paid administrative leave per department policy.

The exact circumstances leading up to the incident are currently unclear. Police claim Van Heeswyk killed two family dogs prior to the shooting.

Local 5 has reached out to Pleasant Hill police, but they denied providing any additional information as the investigation is ongoing.