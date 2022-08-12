Armed robbery suspect shot by police after pursuit: Iowa DCI

A person suspected of armed robbery was wounded in an officer-involved shooting in rural Iowa near Blakesburg.

BLAKESBURG, Iowa — A person suspected of armed robbery was shot and wounded by police after a pursuit in rural Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

On Wednesday, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation responded to an officer-involved shooting near rural Blakesburg.

The shooting happened following a pursuit of the person suspected of armed robbery.

The wounded suspect is being treated for their gunshot wound(s) at a local hospital.

No further information is being released at this time.

The shooting of a suspect by police is the second in five days in the state, after a Saturday domestic disturbance in Mount Pleasant led to an officer wounding a man brandishing a gun.

Note: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.