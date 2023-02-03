Iowa Deer Classic comes to Iowa Events Center March 3-5

The event will run from March 3-5 at the Iowa Events Center and feature a plethora of contests and showcases.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans in search of the latest hunting gear, fellow nature lovers and family fun have plenty to hunt for at the Iowa Deer Classic this weekend.

The event will run from March 3-5 at the Iowa Events Center and feature a plethora of contests and showcases.

"We draw kids and women getting into hunting," said John Bunge, president of Iowa Show Productions, Inc. "There are guys there, too, but it's a family affair for sure,"

Here are the full hours:

Friday, March 3: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 4: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

General admission tickets for adults cost $12 per day or $30 for a three-day entry wristband. Minors ages 10 to 15 will only run you $5 each day, while kids 9 years and under are completely free.

Other discounts include $5 tickets for women on Friday, and $5 entry for all active and retired military on Sunday.

"Just enjoy it! People spend the whole weekend there," Bunge said.

Ticket purchases enter you into the door prize drawing. For details and more information, including a list of items being given away, visit iowadeerclassic.com