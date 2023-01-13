Iowa Department of Agriculture lifts order banning live bird exhibitions

The order was originally instated on Nov. 10 in response to cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza.

Example video title will go here for this video

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship lifted an order Thursday that prohibited live bird exhibitions due to the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), according to a press release.

The order, which also prohibited live birds from being sold or transferred at markets and swap meets, was instated on Nov. 10.

HPAI is highly contagious among bird populations and is often fatal to birds, including chickens and turkeys.

However, the last confirmed cast of HPAI in Iowa was announced on Dec. 12, more than 30 days ago.

“Commercial poultry producers and those with backyard birds should continue to be vigilant with their biosecurity because this destructive disease still poses a serious ongoing risk,” said Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig in the release. “We are continually monitoring highly pathogenic avian influenza case counts worldwide and we remain ready to quickly respond should spring migration bring us another enhanced level of threat.”

To prevent the spread of HPAI, flock owners should aim to prevent contact between their birds and wild birds.

Any sick birds or "unusual deaths among birds" should be reported to state or federal officials.