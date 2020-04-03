x
Iowa Department of Corrections: Inmate serving life for murder died at hospital

71-year-old Everett Lyon had been incarcerated since April 1979.
WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa — Officials say a prisoner serving a life sentence for murder died Wednesday morning at a southeast Iowa hospital. 

Everett Lyon was pronounced dead due to natural causes at 3:58 a.m. at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington. He'd been sent there for a suspected heart attack. 

The Iowa Corrections Department says Lyon was 71. 

Lyon was convicted of first-degree murder in Marshall County. 

Prison records say Lyon had been serving his time at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison. His incarceration began on April 10, 1979.  