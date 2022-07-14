Iowa Department of Corrections to change mail protocols

Incoming non-legal mail must be sent to a central mail processing facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, beginning July 21, says IDOC.

IOWA, USA — Later this month, sending mail to Iowa inmates is going to look a little different.

According to a statement from the Iowa Department of Corrections, incoming non-legal mail must be sent to a central mail processing facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, beginning July 21. If any non-legal mail is sent to an IDOC facility after the change takes place, it will be forwarded for 30 days.

The change in procedure is meant to keep contraband in check after "increasing levels of contraband introduction via the U.S. mail system" prompted prisons to start making changes, according to IDOC in a May statement.

Pigeonly Corrections will be operating the new processing facility.