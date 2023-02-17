Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo resigns

As director, Lebo helped school districts transition to remote learning as the pandemic began.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Education will soon have a new director leading the charge, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Friday.

The current director, Ann Lebo, is resigning after three years in the role.

As director, Lebo helped school districts transition to remote learning as the pandemic began in March 2020.

“I want to thank Dr. Lebo for her many contributions to my administration and the Department of Education over the last three years,” Reynolds said in a statement. “From her very first day on the job, Ann was immersed in the pandemic’s impact on education."

Lebo is also credited with developing the controversial Return to Learn plan, which brought students back into classrooms in August 2020.

“It has been a tremendous honor to work alongside the dedicated team at the Department of Education and serve Iowa schools, administrators, educators, and students,” Lebo said in a statement. “The last three years have been some of the most challenging of my career, but also incredibly rewarding. I’m proud that Iowa was on the leading edge of prioritizing in-person learning throughout the pandemic and I’m thankful for Governor Reynolds’ leadership in that effort."

Lebo said she is planning on exploring "new opportunities" away from the Department of Education.