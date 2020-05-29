Iowa Dept. of Education releases new guidelines for summer sports transportation

The guidelines include having students take their temperatures at home, only allowing 13 students per bus and to practice social distancing.

IOWA, USA — The Iowa Department of Education released new guidelines regarding summer sports transportation amid the coronavirus pandemic. The guidelines include general suggestions for parents and student athletes to follow during this time.

According to the guidelines, parents and students should have their temperatures checked at home before going on any trip. Individuals with a temperature greater than 100.3 degrees should not transported.

Bus drivers who have had experienced any COVID-19 symptoms or who have been in contact with anyone will be required to notify their supervisors and stay home.

The following social distancing guidelines will be followed on every bus:

When loading or unloading the bus, have the driver be the last one on and the first one off. Be sure the engine is not running and the driver has possession of the keys.

Load students beginning with the rear of the bus; unload beginning with the front of the bus. Avoid congregating in the bus aisle.

Do not allow anyone to occupy the seat directly behind the driver.

Students will only be able to sit one per seat, in every other seat, alternating rows. This would allow for only 13 students to be transported.

Encouraging use of face coverings when use of alternate rows for seating is not possible

Allowing siblings from the same household to sit together in the same seat.

Recommending passengers sit in the same seat going to and returning from the trip.