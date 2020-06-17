Iowa DHS, citing 'technical difficulties', launches new website for reporting child abuse

In addition, the site will be down from June 19 to 29. Those who need to complete training should do so by Friday, officials said.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Leaders from the Iowa Department of Human Services said they are introducing a new Mandatory Reporter training platform later this month.

Iowa DHS said the new portal should be available on June 29.

Iowa DHS defines "mandatory reporters" as those trained to identify signs a child has been abused or neglected.

“Our current platform has seen technical difficulties, making it challenging for those who need to complete this essential training," said Adult, Children and Family Services Division Administrator Janee Harvey in a release Wednesday.

Leaders said current mandatory reporter certificates and training histories will be transferred to the new platform.

In addition, Iowa DHS said the Child Abuse Mandatory Reporter Training and Dependent Adult Abuse Mandatory Reporter Training will not be available from June 19 until June 29. Those who need to complete training should do so by Friday, officials said.