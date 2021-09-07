Iowa DOT reminding drivers to slow down, move over for workers as anniversary of 2 deaths approaches

A memorial for DOT workers who have died on the job stands in Ames at the DOT headquarters. A total of 42 names are displayed.

AMES, Iowa — It's almost been a year since two Iowa Department of Transportation workers were struck and killed while working alongside a road.

Derrick Greenfield, the District 1 safety and training coordinator, said because of this, DOT staff are constantly training workers to be as safe as possible. But he also said drivers need to be more aware of their surroundings.

“I myself have been rear-ended during winter operations. The driver was doing 75 miles per hour in very low visibility conditions," said Greenfield. "I was doing probably 20 to 30 miles an hour and he ran right into me.”

To remember those who lost their lives while on duty, a memorial stands where people like Greenfield can reflect.

“You know, no one wants to be a name on that wall," he explained.

Forty-two names are on the wall representing those that have died while working on Iowa's roadways.

“It is frustrating when they go through it with excessive speeds," he said. "Maybe they’re not thinking right there, but there’s a vacuum that comes off their vehicle. The arrow dynamics of it could pull us out onto the road.”

He said put down the distractions, pay attention to the signage, slow down, and move over for DOT workers.

Drivers can use 511 Iowa to see if there is any construction where they're traveling before leaving home.