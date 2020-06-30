Iowa Department of Human Services director to serve as interim director for Department of Public Health

Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed DHS Director Kelly Garcia to take over for IDPH Director Gerd Clabaugh's when he retires on July 31.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed Iowa Deptartment of Human Services (DHS) Director Kelly Garcia to serve as interim director for the Iowa Deptartment of Public Health (IDPH) Tuesday, according to a press release from the governor's office.

Garcia will replace Gerd Clabaugh when he retires on July 31.

“Kelly Garcia has done an outstanding job at DHS, and her expertise and work ethic will bring great value to IDPH,” Reynolds said in a release.

“This is an opportunity to increase cooperation and collaboration between these two agencies to better serve Iowans. I also want to express my continued gratitude to IDPH, DHS employees for their efforts during these unprecedented times."

Garcia will continue to serve as the director of DHS, which isn't unusual in Iowa. Her predecessor served as interim director for the IDPH when Jerry Foxhoven was ousted in 2019.