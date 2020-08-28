New superintendent named at Boys State Training School in Eldora

Iowa Department of Human Services announced Wendy Leiker as the new superintendent.

ELDORA, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Human Services has announced a new leader for the Boys State Training School in Eldora.

Wendy Leiker will take over as the site's superintendent.

The facility is a state-run school for male juvenile offenders that was at the center of a lawsuit about the use of physical restraining devices and isolation as a form of punishment.

A judge ordered the facility to stop using a physical restraint device called "the wrap" and limiting isolation time.