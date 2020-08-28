x
New superintendent named at Boys State Training School in Eldora

Iowa Department of Human Services announced Wendy Leiker as the new superintendent.
ELDORA, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Human Services has announced a new leader for the Boys State Training School in Eldora.

Wendy Leiker will take over as the site's superintendent.

The facility is a state-run school for male juvenile offenders that was at the center of a lawsuit about the use of physical restraining devices and isolation as a form of punishment. 

A judge ordered the facility to stop using a physical restraint device called "the wrap" and limiting isolation time. 

Leiker is departing her role as the superintendent of the Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex, the only juvenile correctional facility in the state.

