Iowa DHS testing all Woodward Resource Center staff after 2 more staff, 1 resident test positive for COVID-19

WOODWARD, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Human Services is in the process of testing every staff member at the Woodward Resource Center after two more staff members and one more resident tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Matt Highland with DHS, all 129 residents on campus at the state-run center were all tested for the virus. A release from DHS said they were tested on Wednesday, May 6.

Results for 125 residents have come back so far. All came back negative except for one. The total number of residents to test positive at WRC is nine as of Saturday.

Those that have tested positive have since been moved to another building on the WRC campus to keep other residents safe. As their condition improves, they'll be moved to a "step down house" before returning to their primary residence, according to DHS.

All staff at WRC is in the process of being tested for the virus.

There are 17 DHS staff members who work at five different state-run facilities who have tested positive for the virus as of Saturday. DHS said these employees had not been onsite for multiple days before testing positive, which has significantly limited the risk of exposure to other employees and residents.

All staff and resident testing is being processed through Lab Corps.

Staff members that have tested positive work at the following facilities:

Woodward Resource Center (12)

Cherokee Mental Health Institute (1)

Civil Commitment Unit for Sexual Offenders (1)

Independence Mental Health Institute (1)

Eldora Boys State Training School (2)

No staff members or residents have tested positive at the Glenwood Resource Center. No residents have tested positive at any other state-run facility.

DHS said they will continue to provide updates as additional results come in.