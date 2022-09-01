Iowa Diecast Toy Show celebrates its 10th anniversary

The show has been such a success it inspired a second one in Johnson, which will take place April 2.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Toy collectors were able to take a step back in time when they entered the 10th anniversary of the Iowa Diecast Toy Show on Sunday.

Hundreds attended the show at the Elwell Building on the State Fairgrounds where vendors sold diecast metal tractors, trucks, animals, and more. In honor of the show's 10th anniversary, there were also drawings for over $1,500 worth of prizes.

For veteran collectors, events like these provide a chance to keep up with old friends—and even make some new ones.

"I'll have dealers that request, 'Hey, can you set me up next to so and so' because they like to hang out with each other and have fun, and that just makes it special. And they kind of become like a little family to each other—this toy family," said Tracy Johnson, the show's organizer.

Vendors get their items from a wide variety of sources. Kevin Collins, one of those vendors, said he often gets his antiques from people on social media. And while vintage signs, tape measures and patches might not seem like much to the average buyer, they can mean the world to the right person.

"We had a guy that bought almost $1,000 worth of literature because his grandfather's name was on the back of it, so that was pretty cool. He'd been looking for 10 years for stuff and never found it," Collins said.

The show has been such a success it inspired a second one in Johnson. That will take place April 2 at the Winneshiek County Fairgrounds.