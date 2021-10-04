Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation celebrates 100th anniversary

On Friday, the Department of Safety held a ceremony at the Iowa State Capitol to show their appreciation to the people working in the division.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's Division of Criminal Investigation is now 100 years old.

"While the Bureau provided a platform for centralized professional law enforcement agency, it is the men and women who have powered this agency that we acknowledge here today," said Special Agent in Charge Adam DeCamp.

Gov. Kim Reynolds also attended the event.

"I'm just really honored to be here to participate in the 100th anniversary of the Department of Criminal Investigation, or the DCI," Reynolds said.