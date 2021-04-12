x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Hunter shot and killed during deer hunt in Marion County, Iowa DNR says

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating how a hunting trip turned deadly Saturday afternoon.

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — A hunter was shot and killed during a deer hunting trip Saturday afternoon just south of Lake Red Rock in Marion County, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. 

Iowa DNR said the hunter was on a deer drive in the Red Rock Wildlife Management Area. That's when hunters try to coax deer out of their hiding places. 

During the drive, the Iowa DNR said a member of a large hunting party fired a shot, killing the hunter.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is helping with the investigation.

RELATED: Michigan parents enter pleas, bond set at combined $1M

RELATED: Des Moines resident with explosive device taken into custody after standoff

In Other News

Hunter shot and killed during deer hunt in Marion County, Iowa DNR says