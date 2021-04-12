Hunter shot and killed during deer hunt in Marion County, Iowa DNR says

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating how a hunting trip turned deadly Saturday afternoon.

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — A hunter was shot and killed during a deer hunting trip Saturday afternoon just south of Lake Red Rock in Marion County, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Iowa DNR said the hunter was on a deer drive in the Red Rock Wildlife Management Area. That's when hunters try to coax deer out of their hiding places.

During the drive, the Iowa DNR said a member of a large hunting party fired a shot, killing the hunter.