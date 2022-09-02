x
Iowa DNR plans to evict park rangers from state-owned homes

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources cites the estimated $1 million expense of needed renovations and maintenance of the homes.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources plans to evict more than two dozen park rangers and other state parks workers from government-owned houses, citing the estimated $1 million expense of needed renovations and maintenance of the homes. 

The Gazette reports the agency has determined that of the 26 houses on state park grounds, it would cost $341,000 to get them up to code and another $556,000 for maintenance such as replacing windows, roofs and central air and heating systems. It would need another $100,000 per year for ongoing maintenance. 

Critics of the plan, however, say moving rangers out the parks, where they live rent-free, would mean the public would have to wait longer for help in an emergency. 

