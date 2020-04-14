Iowa DOT adjusting to working during COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa DOT has had to adjust how it's working to complete their projects given the pandemic.
There is currently $775 million in construction slated for this season and a slowdown or stoppage would be a huge blow.
To ensure safe social distancing, Iowa DOT inspectors are allowing only one worker to a vehicle, among other precautions.
"So they're taking a little more hygienic and distancing precautions more and more on site. as for our ability to start construction projects, we're not seeing any effects yet." Iowa DOT traffic & safety engineer Clayton Burke said.
The DOT said with fewer people on the roads it's been easier to keep their workers safer while on the job.