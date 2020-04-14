Iowa DOT adjusting to working during COVID-19

The DOT is implementing new guidelines for its employees to keep them safe.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa DOT has had to adjust how it's working to complete their projects given the pandemic.

There is currently $775 million in construction slated for this season and a slowdown or stoppage would be a huge blow.

Keeping the transportation system operating safely and efficiently is at the heart of the Iowa DOT's mission. As we navigate our way through this unprecedented time, our workforce remains committed to supporting the movement of people and goods throughout Iowa, so that everyone can play their role to respond to the COVID-19 crisis.

To ensure safe social distancing, Iowa DOT inspectors are allowing only one worker to a vehicle, among other precautions.

"So they're taking a little more hygienic and distancing precautions more and more on site. as for our ability to start construction projects, we're not seeing any effects yet." Iowa DOT traffic & safety engineer Clayton Burke said.