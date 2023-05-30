x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Iowa DOT photo contest now open

You can submit your favorite snapshots of Iowa in different categories.
Iowa DOT

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation's annual photo contest is back on.

They're accepting submissions, from Iowans, in a number of different categories. 

People can submit agriculture, highway, state park and railroad photos, among others.

Winners will get a certificate of recognition, and have their photos posted on Iowa DOT's social media accounts.

You have time to submit your favorite snapshots. The deadline is February 4, 2024.

More information on submissions are available here.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Search underway for man who fell out of boat on Saylorville Lake, officials say

Before You Leave, Check This Out