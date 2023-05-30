Iowa DOT photo contest now open

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation's annual photo contest is back on.
They're accepting submissions, from Iowans, in a number of different categories.
People can submit agriculture, highway, state park and railroad photos, among others.
Winners will get a certificate of recognition, and have their photos posted on Iowa DOT's social media accounts.
You have time to submit your favorite snapshots. The deadline is February 4, 2024.
More information on submissions are available here.