Iowa DOT plans to keep employees at home after pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa — Many in Central Iowa and around the world have been working remotely for months.
As we, slowly, begin to get back into the office, the Iowa Department of Transportation plans to have some employees work from home permanently.
"We have given them several different screens so that they can, definitely, see a lot of the cameras available to them at once," explains director of strategy for Iowa DOT, Andrea Henry. "And with technology they have those feeds just the same as they would if they were on site."
Iowa DOT, currently, has around 900 employees working from home.
