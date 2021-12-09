Iowa DOT worker recovering from minor injuries after being hit on I-35 in Hamilton County

The Iowa Department of Transportation says the worker was "hit by vehicles that were involved in a collision on a ramp on I-35 in Hamilton County."

AMES, Iowa — A worker is recovering from minor injuries after being hit by vehicles on Interstate 35 in Hamilton County on Thursday, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

A spokesperson with Iowa DOT told Local 5 the worker was out of his vehicle when he was "hit by vehicles that were involved in a collision on a ramp on I-35 in Hamilton County."

The worker was taken to the hospital and later released.

The DOT believes slick conditions may have contributed to the collision of the two other vehicles involved.

Thursday morning brought in 100% ice-covered roads in Hamilton County, according to the sheriff's office. A crash on the interstate north of Highway 20 between exits 147 and 151 forced first responders to close the northbound lanes.