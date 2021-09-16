Iowa DOT working on mobile IDs

The state is planning to launch a pilot mobile ID program as early as January.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation is working to make it a bit harder to forget your ID.

The DOT plans to roll out a mobile ID app early next year. Users will simply scan their driver's license and take a selfie to verify their identity to get a digital copy of the ID card.

Experts say virtual IDs could become viable forms of authentication for things like online purchases, air travel and banking. Law enforcement will also be required to accept virtual drivers licenses for traffic stops.

The DOT is currently working to address security concerns, but officials believe mobile ID cards will be able to add a layer of protection in the future

"We've kind of taken our time in that development, because our customers privacy and security have been at the forefront of our product," said Andrea Henry, the director of communications for Iowa DOT. "We really want to make sure that users have a consistent experience, as well as, as users go state to state, they are able to utilize that mobile driver's license or ID in the same fashion no matter where they go."

The state plans to launch a pilot program as early as January.