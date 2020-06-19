'This is for all Iowans': Dreamers react to Supreme Court DACA ruling

The Supreme Court voted 5-4 Thursday to block the Trump Administrations effort to end DACA.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The SCOTUS voted 5-4 to block the Trump Administration's 2017 effort to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which offers protection for some undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children.

There are almost 700 thousand DACA recipients nationwide, almost 2500 of which live in Iowa.

"I live and breath the undocumented life every day, and it changed a little since 2017 with Trump ending the DACA program," said Monica Reyes, President of DREAM Iowa.

Chief Justice John Roberts authored the majority opinion saying the president has the right to end the program, but the administration did not do so in the proper manner nor did they consider the recipients.

Meanwhile, with a decision that leaves room for change down the road, DACA recipients in Iowa remain cautious.

"I feel like it could still get taken away. It's not like a definite 'it stays forever,'" said Antonia Rivera, a DACA recipient.

President Trump responded to the decision on twitter saying he will start the process over again and look for a legal solution.

Here in Iowa, Reyes called the decision a win for all Americans.