Iowa election officials work to keep ballots secure ahead of primary

Officials say that the biggest threat may be misinformation that divides Americans over election outcomes.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Local 5 will have live primary election results at this link Tuesday starting at 8 p.m.

"Will my vote get counted?"

"What if I'm feeling intimidated while I'm trying to vote?"

"What happens if someone wants to change the result of an election?"

These are the types of questions that Iowa election officials have been hearing for months. But they want you to know that they're confident the upcoming primary will be safe and secure for all.

"Here's our message to Iowans. We are dedicated to protecting the integrity of our elections and the sanctity of your vote," said Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.

Pate gathered his "election A-team" for a press conference Monday to share the work being done to ensure Iowa's election results are kept safe and secure.

Measures include testing machines that will be used to count ballots, training poll workers in all 99 counties and maintaining a 24/7 election cybersecurity team.

But, according to officials, the biggest threat from abroad might not be anything physical.

"We've seen them use mis-, dis- and malinformation campaigns to spread information that is not true to not only undermine confidence in our election system, but to sow discord between Americans," said Kim Wyman, Senior Election Security Lead for the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Breeding uncertainty is often the goal for those want to cast doubt on election results. In 2020, two Iranians were charged with spreading disinformation and making threats about the election. That threat was dealt with, and officials say that's just another reason for voters to keep their faith.

"If we don't keep that, if people lose confidence in our process, whatever the results are, Russia has won the war without firing a single bullet. So we want to stay ahead of the game," Pate said.

If you're still prepping for election day, go to voterready.iowa.gov for information on your polling place, as well as everything else you need to know to get your ballot counted.