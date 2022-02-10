Iowa eligible to receive $51.4 million for electric vehicle charging network

The money is part of President Biden's infrastructure law.

IOWA, USA — A new federal program is providing more than $51 million to the State of Iowa to create an electric vehicle charging network.

The U.S. Departments of Transportation and Energy said building out the country's charging network is important to making those vehicles accessible to all Americans.

The money will come from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program which was created under President Joe Biden's infrastructure law. The program will provide more than $5 billion over five years to states to create charging stations along "alternative fuel corridors." The Department of Transportation said those corridors are mainly along interstates.

Before Iowa can access the available funds, the state must submit a plan to the federal government describing how it plans to use the money to create an EV charging network.