DCI identifies man fatally shot by Iowa Falls officers

Police said 35-year-old Jared Risius refused orders to get out of his car, displayed a shotgun and tried to speed off.

IOWA FALLS, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from Dec. 8

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has identified a man fatally shot by officers in Iowa Falls.

The agency says 35-year-old Jared Risius, of Eldora, died after being shot during a confrontation with police Wednesday morning. Investigators said a woman called police to say a man she had once dated was stalking her by following her in his car.

Iowa Falls police, Hardin County sheriff’s deputies and the Iowa State Patrol responded. Arriving officers say they saw the man, later identified as Risius, run his vehicle into the woman's car.

