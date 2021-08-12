Active situation in Iowa Falls 'resolved', police say

Iowa Falls CSD Superintendent Tony Neumann tweeted that Iowa Falls schools are canceled Wednesday, but Alden "will have classes as normal."

IOWA FALLS, Iowa — The Iowa Falls Police Department says the "active situation" law enforcement responded to Wednesday morning has been "resolved," but did not immediately release further details.

"Due to a dangerous situation that is happening near the Rock Run today, we will be cancelling school today at Iowa Falls," Rock Run Elementary posted to Facebook earlier in the morning. "Alden will still have school. Do not come near Rock Run this morning. Please let others know."

Iowa Falls Community School District Superintendent Tony Neumann tweeted the following:

"Iowa Falls School are canceled today due to a situation in the community… Alden will have classes as normal… We will update you when we know more"



Ellsworth Community College had posted a banner to their website saying "Closed Wednesday, December 8, 2021". As of 10:20 a.m., that banner has been removed.

A parent told Local 5 their student is allowed to go back to class at ECC at 11 a.m.

