Iowa farmers face tumbling markets amidst coronavirus outbreak

Ag experts say there are still many unknowns on how everything will play out.

Just when Iowa farmers told Local 5 things were looking up, after the signing of 'Phase 1' of the China trade deal, another factor out of their control is causing markets to tumble. This time, it's the coronavirus.

"It affects us all," said David Bruene, who manages a cattle operation with his wife, in Ames. "Not only from a cow calf standpoint, to a stocker operation, to a feed lot operator, at the end of the day it's all trickling down."

Experts at the National Cattlemen's Beef Association tell Local 5 that the coronavirus is causing ag markets to drop here in the U.S.

"China is a growing market for U.S. beef, but unfortunately with the coronavirus, it's caused some disruptions," said Kent Bacus, Director of International Trade and Market Access. "We've seen some issues with dock workers being restricted and not being able to go and unload shipments. We've seen shipments of pork and poultry turned away."

Back in Ames, Bruene is starting to feel the effects.

"We've definitely seen some repercussions in the last couple of weeks in that cattle price," said Bruene. "When cattle are ready to go to market, they have to go to market. So we don't have the option of putting these cattle in a bin like we do a grain crop."

The National Cattlemen's Association is also concerned about the virus continuing to spread through South Korea and Japan, which are the top two beef importers.

However, progress with the beginnings of the China trade deal, has them feeling optimistic.

"Because of these agreements that we have signed, both with Japan and more importantly with China, we've been able to remove significant barriers to trade," said Bacus. "There's a lot of upside potential once the coronavirus dies down."

Despite many unknowns, Bruene remains hopeful, too.