x
Skip Navigation

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

local

Iowa farmers nearly complete corn, soybean planting

Good weather produced 4.3 days suitable for field work.
Credit: WOI

DES MOINES, Iowa —

Iowa farmers nearly complete corn, soybean planting

Thanks to favorable weather, Iowa farmers have planted most of the corn crop and are nearing completion of soybean planting. 

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported Monday that in the week ending Sunday, farmers had planted 96% of the expected corn crop, putting them nearly a month ahead of last year and almost three weeks ahead of the five-year average. Farmers had planted 86% of the soybean crop, also nearly a month ahead of last year and three weeks earlier than the average. 

They were helped by good weather that made for 4.3 days suitable for field work

RELATED: Farmers could be forced to euthanize 10 million pigs as COVID-19 impacts meat plants

RELATED: Tyson cuts some beef prices as coronavirus spikes grocery store costs