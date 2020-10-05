Gov. Kim Reynolds orders flags at half-staff for Peace Officers Memorial Day, Police Week

The governor's order is issued in conjunction with President Trump's proclamation to lower all United States flags to half-staff, according to the governor's office.

DES MOINES, Iowa — From sunrise on Sunday to sunset next Friday, all state flags in Iowa are ordered to be lowered to half-staff. That's straight from Gov. Kim Reynolds' office.

The order was issued Saturday. The half-staff order is to honor Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week and is in conjunction with President Donald Trump's proclamation to lower all United States flags to half-staff.

“This week, we honor the strength of character and sense of duty that drives our peace officers through every shift,” Gov. Reynolds said in the release.

“Iowa’s peace officers are unflinching protectors who willingly place their lives on the line to keep our communities safe. I am proud to recognize the brave hearts behind the badge and the legacy left behind by each fallen hero.”