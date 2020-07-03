Iowa golf courses opening this weekend

The nice weather has out-of-towners flocking to The Legacy Golf Club in Norwalk.

NORWALK, Iowa — Central Iowa's early spring finds us with many of our golf courses now open.

Local 5 checked in at The Legacy Golf Club in Norwalk, where they're expecting a big weekend of golf. With the mild winter, they were actually open for a little in January. And now the early spring weather has golfers driving in from all over.

"We have a bunch of golfers here today from Minnesota and from northern Iowa," said club general manager Trevis Manning. "We even have one guy who drove down a long way from northern Minnesota, he says they still have two feet of snow there. We get a lot of visitors this time of year and it's a big chunk of our business "

He says extra business this time of year or late in the fall can really make a financial difference for golf courses.

So, want to get a tee time in this weekend? Not all courses are open, but here's a look at what the metro looks like:

Open:

A.H. Blank Golf Course - Des Moines

Bright Grandview Golf Course - Des Moines

Copper Creek Golf Course - Pleasant Hill

Jester Park Golf Course - Granger

Legacy Golf Club - Norwalk

Otter Creek Golf Course - Ankeny

River Valley Golf Course - Adel

Sugar Creek Municipal Golf Course - Waukee

Terrace Hills Golf Course - Altoona

Toad Valley Golf Course - Pleasant Hill

Waveland Golf Course - Des Moines

Closed: