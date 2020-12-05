Gov. Reynolds 'still reviewing' information, will announce new reopening changes Wednesday

A total of 289 Iowans have died from the coronavirus and 12,912 have tested positive.

IOWA, USA — Iowans will have to wait another day for Gov. Kim Reynolds to announce further loosening of coronavirus restrictions.

Reynolds said Monday she would be announcing reopening information on Tuesday. That didn't happen.

"I know that Iowans and businesses are eager to know what's next. But as I've said all along, these decisions must be made carefully and driven by data, and I look forward to providing that update tomorrow," Reynolds said on Tuesday.

This all comes after the Iowa Department of Public Health reported another spike in new cases.

As of Tuesday, another 539 Iowans contracted the virus and and 2,957 more tested negative. The total number of Iowans tested Monday is 3,496.

A total of 289 Iowans have died and 12,912 have tested positive.

Statewide, 81,288 Iowans have been tested for the virus. There are 385 Iowans currently in the hospital, and 5,618 have recovered.