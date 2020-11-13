Grocery stores prepare for holiday shopping during a COVID-19 spike

Grocery stores will be seeing an uptick in customers during the holiday months, but even with a rise in Covid-19 cases, they aren't concerned about supply.

DES MOINES - This spring, grocery stores saw shortages of many common items, a problem they are not expecting in the coming months.

With concerns rising as Covid-19 cases spike across the state, the Iowa Grocery Industry Association told Local 5 grocery stores in the state are confident they will not run into the same problems they did when Covid-19 first hit Iowa.

"We don't anticipate any as long as people continue to shop for the holidays as they normally would. There's no reason to panic," Michelle Hurd of the Iowa Grocery Industry Association said Thursday.

Hurd said grocers learned a lot of lessons and took steps the last few months to make sure they are prepared for another spike in cases.

"Retailers have expanded their network with their supply partners to have more options so they aren't relying on just one," Hurd said.