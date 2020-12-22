Iowa Hawkeyes pause in-person activities for football team

The athletic director for the University of Iowa decided to stop all activities for at least 5 days after an increase in student-athletes tested positive for COVID.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — More Iowa football players tested positive for COVID.

Gary Barta, athletic director at the University of Iowa, said in a press release Monday the medical team made the decision to pause in-person activities for at minimum five days due to the positive tests. Still, he said he feels confident the team will participate in the TransPerfect Music City bowl.

Head Football Coach Kirk Ferentz agreed. In the release he said, "While our first priority is the health and safety of our players and staff, our goal is to play and compete on Dec. 30."