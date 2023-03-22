Iowa high schoolers can register to vote Wednesday

According to a release from Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate's office, more than 3,400 17-year-olds are already registered to vote in in Iowa.

DES MOINES, Iowa — High schools across Iowa will conduct a voter registration drive Wednesday aimed at 17-year-olds who will turn 18 prior to the general election.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate shared a message about the importance of having youth register to vote.

"Engaging in Iowa High School Voter Registration Day is a great opportunity for students to participate in their communities and encourages civic engagement for our next generation of voters," Pate said. "It is vital for students to understand that their involvement in elections is the best way to make their voices heard. I encourage every Iowa high school to participate in this statewide event."

According to a release from Pate's office, more than 3,400 17-year-olds are already registered in Iowa.

By exercising their fundamental rights at the ballot box, teens are encouraged to "engage in their communities," former Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo said in a statement.

Iowa high schools are required to conduct two voter registration drives each school year.

"When young people are registered, they are more likely to turn out to vote. Participating in high school voter registration day is a great opportunity to promote civic engagement and motivate young people to take part in shaping the world that we live in," she added.