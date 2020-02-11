Hospital in Fort Dodge runs out of COVID hospital beds

A record number of patients are in Iowa hospitals battling coronavirus.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — For the last several weeks, Iowa hospitals have been setting daily records for the number of coronavirus patients. Over the weekend, UnityPoint Health Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge ran out of hospital beds for COVID patients.

According to a spokeswoman for the hospital, the facility is not turning away any patients needing care.

According to the state coronavirus website, a little more than 38% of inpatients beds are available across the state.

As of Nov. 2, 718 patients are in Iowa hospitals. Rural doctors across the state have told Local 5 they are worried not only about our current rate of hospitalizations but where we are headed as a state.

596 inpatients. What are we going to do? This trend will continue because there have been no changes. I worry about my patients, the people who will be my patients soon, and my family. Please help us. — Jason Mohr, DO (@toomuchcall) October 28, 2020