Iowa judge sets hearing on governor's abortion order

Judges in Texas, Alabama and Texas on Monday halted similar efforts to suspend non-emergency medical procedures such as abortions.
Credit: AP
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announces updates on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Iowa on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The state counted its first death from COVID-19 in Dubuque County as of Tuesday. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa judge has set a hearing for Wednesday to consider whether to block an order by Gov. Kim Reynolds halting abortions in the state. 

State district court Judge Andrew Chappell signed an order Monday setting the telephone hearing to consider arguments by abortion providers and the Iowa attorney general's office, which is representing Reynolds. 

Abortion providers say Reynolds violated the state constitution by including abortion in an order enacted Friday halting non-emergency medical procedures to preserve medical equipment during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Judges in Texas, Alabama and Texas on Monday halted similar efforts in those states.