Trial lawyers giving back to the community this holiday season

The Iowa Association for Justice donated 3,000 pounds of non-perishable food to the Food Bank of Iowa as well as $7,000.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Food Bank of Iowa received a tremendous Christmas donation from Iowa lawyers Friday.

The Iowa Association for Justice (IAJ) and other lawyers from across the state worked to donate 3,000 pounds of non-perishable food items to the food bank.

The donation is part of an initiative that links trial lawyers with communities that have families in need of assistance.

"This year we chose, because of COVID and the unique needs of the whole state, the Food Bank of Iowa seemed like a tremendous recipient of our effort. So, along with that food we gave them $7,000," said Jake Feuerhelm, president of IAJ.

The Food Bank of Iowa says that money should give 10 families three meals a day for a year.