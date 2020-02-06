Iowa Legislature reconvening after recess from pandemic

The state of Iowa has changed a lot since the legislative members have been gone.

DES MOINES, Iowa — When the COVID-19 pandemic escalated here locally and around the world, the Iowa Legislature recessed.

They will reconvene in the Iowa House on Wednesday, but the landscape of the state is much different now.

I spoke to Republican and Democratic leaders about how this is impacting the budget.

The Revenue Estimating Conference said we will have $500 million less this year than originally planned, and that's optimistic.

A $100 million increase in education funding has already passed the legislature, so now the question is what to cut and whether to dip into the reserves.

I spoke to House Speaker Pat Grassley and Minority Leader Todd Prichard about the best plan of action.

"I don't disagree with you there is a lot of uncertainty, but again as we budget we're going to make sure we aren't spending every dollar available based on the REC. We're going to make some responsible decisions, not raiding cash reserves, not raiding emergency funds, to make sure if there are situations moving forward that it isn't just coming in and similar to the way we have because I think the way we budget has left us in a good situation right now, Grassley said.

"The need is just extreme. We need to make sure we're engaging the resources that we have. That would be the CARES Act money. We'll be looking at the reserves. Iowa came into this pandemic with reserves in a good spot, about $1 billion in reserves. We need to make sure we're using this money appropriately and we're not just letting it lie when it could be helping people recover," Prichard said.

As for safety precautions taken when the lawmakers do head back to the capitol, both parties plan to caucus in larger rooms and committee meetings will take place in the chambers.

Speaker Grassley said he will not be asking his Republican members to wear a mask, but they can do so if they want to.