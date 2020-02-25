x
Skip Navigation

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

local

Iowa legislature's child care bills pass through funnel week

There are 412 cities in Iowa that have no known childcare options.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa is one step closer to passing four child care bills.

The four bills—HF2290, SF2110, HF2424 AND HF2284—passed through funnel week at the legislature. The next deadline for the bills to be reported out of committee is scheduled for March 20.

If passed, HF2290 would encourage more small businesses to provide child care benefits to their employees through the proposed tax credits.

SF2110, HF2424 and HF2284 would also expand child care assistance programs to include another 7,300 children by raising eligibility to 200% of the federal poverty level.

RELATED: What bills are still alive at the statehouse?

RELATED: A path to parole for Iowa prisoners serving life sentences

Those three bills would provide twice as much relief to working families that make less than $45,000 per year and expand the tax credit to more Iowa families.