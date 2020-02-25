There are 412 cities in Iowa that have no known childcare options.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa is one step closer to passing four child care bills.

The four bills—HF2290, SF2110, HF2424 AND HF2284—passed through funnel week at the legislature. The next deadline for the bills to be reported out of committee is scheduled for March 20.

If passed, HF2290 would encourage more small businesses to provide child care benefits to their employees through the proposed tax credits.

SF2110, HF2424 and HF2284 would also expand child care assistance programs to include another 7,300 children by raising eligibility to 200% of the federal poverty level.