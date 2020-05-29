Live updates: state launches rent, mortgage help program

Local 5 is bringing you the latest updates on COVID-19 in Iowa.

May 29, 2020

State of Iowa launches Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Program

The State of Iowa is launching a new program to help those struggling to make rent and mortgage payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Program will provide assistance from the Iowa Finance Authority. Renters will be allowed payments for up to four months starting as early as April 1, with a maximum total of $3,200.

Homeowners will have the same April 1 starting range, with a maximum of $3,000 given in assistance.

City of Ankeny to reopen some public facilities next week

Some public facilities in the City of Ankeny will open as soon as Monday, according to a release from the City.

Starting June 1, parks and facilities, the library, special events, and more will have to follow specific guidelines as they reopen.

More information on this can be found by clicking/tapping this link.

119 inmates, 8 staff at Polk County Jail test positive for coronavirus

There are now 119 inmates that are positive for COVID-19. The Polk County Jail website made a new update Friday morning. The jail has a total of 778 inmates. A total of 524 have been tested.

Eight staff members have tested positive as of Friday. A total of 200 staff have been tested for the virus. The Polk County Jail keeps updates of COVID-19 infections on their website.

Iowa Dept. of Education releases new guidelines for summer sports transportation

The Iowa Department of Education released new guidelines regarding summer sports transportation amid the coronavirus pandemic. The guidelines include general suggestions for parents and student athletes to follow during this time.

According to the guidelines, parents and students should have their temperatures checked at home before going on any trip. Individuals with a temperature greater than 100.3 degrees should not transported.

Bus drivers who have had experienced any COVID-19 symptoms or who have been in contact with anyone will be required to notify their supervisors and stay home.

