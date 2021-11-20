x
Iowa man killed by Waterloo officer identified

The Iowa DCI has identified the man killed as 42-year-old Brent Lee Boggess.
WATERLOO, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has identified the man shot and killed by police in Waterloo as 42-year-old Brent Lee Boggess.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Saturday also reported that the officer involved in the shooting was Ken Schaaf. 

Police say a chase began when Boggess was spotted driving recklessly and tried to hit an officer’s patrol car. Several other officers converged to stop his car. Police say Boggess refused to get out of the car and instead rammed a patrol car. Police say Schaaf then fatally shot him.

