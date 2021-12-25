x
Council Bluffs motorcyclist dies in crash on I-80 ramp in Omaha

Police said Jamie Richardson of Council Bluffs was thrown from the motorcycle as it was traveling down an embankment.
OMAHA, Neb. — A 54-year-old Iowa man died in a Christmas Eve accident after his motorcycle crashed in Omaha. 

Police said Jamie Richardson of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was exiting onto Interstate 80 around 3:20 p.m. Friday when the motorcycle left the on-ramp. Richardson was thrown from the motorcycle as it was traveling down an embankment.

People who were passing by performed CPR until paramedics arrived. Richardson died later Friday while in surgery. 

