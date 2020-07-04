Iowa National Guard delivers much-needed personal protective equipment to Ames

The National Guard has worked to distribute this essential equipment throughout the state.

AMES, Iowa — A mission to drop off personal protective equipment is a success.

The Iowa National Guard made its way up to Ames on Saturday to deliver this essential equipment to clinics in the city to help combat the spread of COVID-19 and keep healthcare workers safe.

Sherry Zook, a registered nurse from Mary Greeley Story County Public Health, expressed her thanks.

"What I would like to do is thank Story County community residents for their donations of PPE and their donations in making masks. We are really appreciative of that," she said.

The National Guard has delivered this essential equipment to over 90 of Iowa's 99 counties.