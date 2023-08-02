Iowa National Guard sends 109 troops to Texas as part of Operation Lone Star

Gov. Kim Reynolds said federal funding allocated to Iowa from the American Rescue Plan will cover all deployment costs.

DES MOINES, Iowa — More than 100 Iowa National Guard soldiers are heading to the southern border to join Operation Lone Star.

Gov. Reynolds announced that 109 troops deployed to Texas on Tuesday will help "secure the U.S. Southern Border following the end of Title 42". Tuesday's deployment marks the third time the Iowa National Guard has traveled to the border since 2020.

The soldiers will be in Texas until Sept. 1, 2023, with Iowa State Patrol officers joining them on Aug. 31, 2023. The state patrol officers aim to help Texas State Troopers with "criminal interdiction, crime prevention, traffic enforcement, and law enforcement assistance." They will return on Oct. 2, 2023.

Gov. Kim Reynolds shared a statement supporting Operation Lone Star:

“On his first day in office, President Biden reversed commonsense policies that protected the U.S. Southern border and American citizens ... Since the administration refuses to invest in securing the border and protecting its citizens, Texas has asked other states to help, and Iowa is ready and willing to assist. Iowa is deploying National Guard troops and personnel from the Department of Public Safety to protect the citizens and interests of our state by supporting Operation Lone Star and helping secure the U.S. Southern border.”