Iowa National Guard holds welcome home and farewell ceremonies

Welcome home and farewell ceremonies held at Camp Dodge over the weekend

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Camp Dodge saw both a welcome home and a sendoff ceremony this weekend.

Saturday, 250 members of the Iowa National Guard were welcomed home from Washington D.C., where they served in securing Wednesday's presidential inauguration.

The next morning, the base held their farewell ceremony for 80 guardsmen, of the 734th Regional Support Group, who are on their way to Fort Hood, Texas. The troops will begin training in Texas before they are deployed overseas. Sen. Joni Ernst, a former member of 734th RSG, spoke at the sendoff.

According to the Iowa National Guard, they will be deployed for one year. Their families say it's an emotional send off.

"I'm excited for him because he's so excited to go so," said Yamini Rammohan, the mother of a deploying guardsmen. "I am proud of him and I think that it's a big step and I'm going to start crying, so yeah. It's a lot of emotions there."