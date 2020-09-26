Iowa native in U.S. Army alleges superiors mishandled sexual assault, harassment reports

Spc. Camerina Gonzalez made two reports to the Department of Defense. She's now posted at Ft. Riley in Kansas.

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa native alleged her superior officers in the U.S. Army sexually assaulted and harassed her earlier this year.

Her family is looking for answers, while, according to documents obtained by Local 5, the Army is evaluating if the soldier is medically capable of continuing her service.

On two separate occasions, Army Spc. Camerina Gonzalez reported she was sexually harassed and sexually assaulted while posted at Fort Detrick in Maryland.

Spc. Gonzalez is now posted in Kansas at Fort Riley. Spc. Gonzalez's brother said Sen. Joni Ernst's office helped get her transferred.

In February, Spc. Gonzalez filed a Department of Defense Hotline complaint alleging a superior officer threatened her after finding out she planned to report the sexual harassment.

In May, Spc. Gonzalez reported to the DOD that she's a victim of sexual assault.

"At the beginning, what we wanted was justice; to have justice be served," Spc. Gonzalez's sister Milagros Gonzalez said. "Right now, the main concern is for her to come home safe."

Milagros Gonzalez said she's concerned her sister is being held at Fort Riley unwillingly.

According to Spc. Gonzalez's family, she reached out to Ernst for help.

Ernst's office confirmed with Local 5 they're looking into the situation and helped get Spc. Gonzalez transferred from Fort Detrick to Fort Riley.

In August, Lt. Col. Karl Beier sent a letter to Ernst.

It detailed that Spc. Gonzalez had medical problems that required multiple medical appointments each week.

Because of that, the LTC said Spc. Gonzalez was assigned to the Soldier Recovery Unit.

"Due to the complexity of Spc. Gonzalez's medical needs and required care, her medical provider initiated a Medical Evaluation Board (MEB)," Beier said in the letter. "The MEB process will determine the best course of action to meet her medical needs and determine if she is medically capable of continued service."

Local 5 has reached out to both Fort Detrick where the alleged crimes happened, and Fort Riley where Gonzalez is now posted.