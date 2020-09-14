Iowa native loses instruments in Oregon wildfires

He said he's one of the lucky ones, with so many others losing a lot more than he did.

OREGON, USA — An Iowa native is lucky to be alive after the wildfires in southern Oregon tore through the town he now lives in.

Iowa native Collin Braley rolled out of his music studio in southwest Oregon just before the fire hit.

He was able to save his vibraphone, but the rest of his instruments are now casualties to the flames.

Braley grew up in Neveda and moved to Ashland Oregon in 2012.

Two days after wildfires destroyed his music studio, Braley posted photos of the damage.

Things could be better and things could be worse (speaking for myself only). The fire on Tuesday tore through the town I... Posted by Collin Braley on Thursday, September 10, 2020

Braley shared to Facebook saying, "I lost a lot of instruments and music books but that's nothing compared to what happened to my next door neighbors, great friends, band mates, and thousands of other people's houses who lost everything."

Braley said he's one of the lucky ones.

Firefighters were able bulldoze a fire-line 15-feet away from his bedroom, saving his house from destruction.

Out of the ashes, a melancholy melody from this musician.

Braley dedicating to all those hurting from the wildfires.